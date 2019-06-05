GOOD, WHOLESOME LIVE MUSIC, GREAT EXPEREINCES AND SINCE ITS SUMMER, PINEAPPLES.

Yes, we said pineapples. Chennai-based Pineapple Express is just one of the widely popular live acts, the new kids on the block from B:ENT., will be taking on tour this season. Being India’s only national genre-agnostic pub-only live music project, GET BENT is bringing you all your favourite artists, with a twist. Blues, rock, desi hip-hop, acoustic, pop you name it, they have you covered in your language of choice.

After 5 power-packed tours, back to back sold out shows across all 3 cities, their sixth tour for this Season is here. And it’s already got everyone holding their breath in excitement to know the New comers opening the stages. This time, Mumbai gets to witness the sensational Indie artists RONO alongside headliners, Pineapple Express!

Being one of India’s largest fusion and multi-lingual bands, with 7 artists setting the stage on fire, Pineapple Express prides itself over catchy originals combined with sought-after covers of popular songs. Their recent single ‘ANTHEM’ combines everything the band stands for – the emotions & happiness of achievement, love, success, well-being, and everything good! No really, go and give it a listen!

Their other hit single, ‘FIRE’, a collaboration with the eccentric Benny Dayal, has had close to 125,000+ hits so far. Having headlined 500+ major festivals and played to over 10,000+ audiences, they’re now set to wow you in Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Sanskrit. Don’t believe us? Come witness what the craze is all about.

Supporting the headliners will be shy but soulful Singer-songwriter Ronit Sarkar a.k.a. RONO (formerly Awkward Bong), who through his latest music finds the maturity he has been searching for and takes his first steps into being the artist he has always wanted to be – quiet, moving and unassuming. As his former alias Awkward Bong, RONO has played several stages and festivals around the country, as well as the RTX Project Artist Residency in Sri Lanka in 2016 and the International Writers Camp 2017 in The Netherlands, and has been featured on several programs and online publications like Vh1 India’s Music Diaries, Rolling Stone India, IndiEarth and Ennui.Bomb’s annual “Stupiditties” indie compilations.

Pineapple Express feat. RONO this June will follow blues veterans, Blackstratblues who amazed the audience in May along with UNOHU, and the likes of Prabh Deep, Seedhe Maut, Tienas, SEZ on the beat, Enkore, BLUnt, Sapta, Pratiksha Chauhan, Calico, Faridkot, Vernon Norhona, Marshall & the Mischief and The Koniac Net.

The night is going to be wild and we’re all set to GET BENT. Are you?

WHAT: GET BENT #017 feat. Pineapple Express and RONO

WHERE: Above The Habitat, Khar

WHEN: 7th June, 2019

TIME: 9:00 PM

Tickets on Insider.in