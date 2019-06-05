Global Interactive Kiosk Market to Reach US$ 43,697.0 Mn by 2027 Owing to Rising Penetration of Digital Technologies

A new market report published by Transparency Market Research anticipates the global interactive kiosk market to reach US$ 43,697.0 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8%, the global interactive kiosk market is expected to reach 8,140.6 ‘000 units by 2027, in terms of volume. From a geographical perspective, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

According to the report, China is a prominent market for interactive kiosk in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan and India. In terms of ATM volume, China is a leading market and accounts for more than 75.0% share of the global ATM market. India is also a prominent interactive kiosk market and demand for ATMs is increasing in India. In both China and India, rise in millennial population, increase in penetration of digital technologies, and government initiatives for financial inclusion are boosting the number of banking consumers. Consequently, banks are introducing ATMs in order to serve this large pool of new consumers. Japan is a major exception to this trend, as the number of ATMs has declined in Japan, as the cost and maintenance of an ATM in the country is higher than the fee it generates. The number of ATMs is expected to rise in other countries in Asia Pacific also, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The report states that the interactive kiosk market in North America is mature and the second-largest market across the world. North America witnesses a significantly high number of non-cash transactions and this number is increasing owing to a surge in the use of interactive kiosks and ATMs. The U.S. dominates the interactive kiosk market in North America. In the U.S., as per the Diary of Consumer Payment Choice Report 2015 and 2018 by Federal Reserve, the market share of cash transactions have decrease to 30.0% in 2017 whereas share of debit and credit cards have maintained a market share of 45.0-48.0% between 2015 and 2017. Interactive kiosks have been used for a long time in the U.S. Moreover, the versatility of interactive kiosks has been increasing for the last few years.

The third-largest market for interactive kiosk, globally, is Europe. It follows North America, in terms of number of non-cash transactions, across the globe. In Europe, the U.K., Germany, and France are prominent markets for interactive kiosks. The baking industry is mature in Europe, and ATMs are a major banking channel. Rise in card payment and mobile commerce is driving the demand for interactive kiosks. The report highlights some of the key players operating in the global interactive kiosk market that include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., NCR Corporation, KIOSK Information Systems, PFU Limited, Olea Kiosks, Inc, Slabb Inc., Meridian Kiosks, Advanced Kiosks, DynaTouch Corporation, and Peerless Industries, Inc.

