Electronic Manufacturing Services Market to Hold 8.1% CAGR over during Forecast Period by 2025

The electronic manufacturing services market is expected to reach USD 847.10 billion by 2025. Increasing consumer electronic devices and smart devices are the major factors driving the growth of the Electronic Manufacturing Services market further.

The well-established companies such as Foxconn, Flex, Wistron, and Benchmark Electronics are expanding their production facilities and investing in new countries to meet the growing supply-demand gap. For instance, in March 2018, Wistron invested USD 106.4 million to acquire additional land near Bengaluru, India. The government approved the firm’s proposed investment to make smartphones, Internet of Things products and biotech devices in the region, including Apple iPhones. In March 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology announced the acquisition of Belkin and its Linksys and Wemo subsidiary brands for USD 866.0 million in cash, Belkin has been making cases and accessories.

On the basis of services, the global electronic manufacturing services market is categorized into design services, testing services, manufacturing & production services, and others. Furthermore, the testing services market performed around 20.0% of market share in the year 2018. However, each testing service offers a different function to the companies ranging from small to large which offers different services. This sub-segment check identifies proper placement of the components, whether the joints are installed and soldered correctly and many other testing are done before manufacturing any product. There are new designs and products coming the market with the shift in technology the companies are focusing on testing services which are expected to boost the market further in the coming years.

Based on the end user industry, the global electronic manufacturing services market is fragmented into Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense. Asia Pacific dominated the market by contributing 65.5% of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Taiwan and China are the major contributors which accounted for 82.0% of Asia Pacific EMS market. However, developing countries including India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are witnessing a potential for the EMS market. The countries have low labor cost and skilled labor due to which the companies are planning to expand EMS facilities which will positively impact the market.

As of 2018, the market for electronic manufacturing services is fragmented with global and domestic players. As a strategic step, the companies are either expanding or acquiring domestically established EMS providers. For instance, in February 2018, Nortech Systems Incorporated announced it will be expanding its Mexico operations to enhance their production capacity. The major players in the EMS market are Foxconn, Benchmark Electronics, Flextronics International, Celestica, Creation Technologies, Integrated Microelectronics, Inc., Jabil Circuit, Inc., Kimball International Plexus Corp., ESCATEC, Key Tronic EMS, Sanmina Corporation, Sparton and Venture Corporation.

