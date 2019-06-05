Dental Conferences

Conference Series llc LTD takes a great honor to welcome you to the “24th International Conference on Dentistry and Dental Materials” scheduled on September 23-24, 2019 in the beautiful city of Copenhagen, Denmark. The goal of Dental Materials 2019 is to provide a transformative professional development experience through informative keynote lectures, workshops, poster presentations in the areas of Oral Health, Dental Materials, Endodontics, Prosthodontics, dental public health research. We would like you to share, extend and impart your valuable thoughts to the global scientific event as we start to prepare the dais for a grand discussion with the theme “Current Novel Inclinations in the Arena of Dentistry”.