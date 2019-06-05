Coated Endotracheal Tube Market to reach a market size of $2.6 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market, published by KBV research, The Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market would dominate the Global Hospitals Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018-2024).

The Orotracheal Intubation market dominated the Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market by Intubation 2017. The Nasotracheal Intubation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018-2024).

The Anesthesia market dominated the Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market by Application 2017, and would achieve a market value of $1454.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period. The Emergency Medicine market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Other Application market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7% during (2018-2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Bactiguard Holding AB, Enox Biopharma Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., N8 Medical LLC., Armstrong Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Venner Medical GmbH.

Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Segmentation

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Intubation

Orotracheal Intubation

Nasotracheal Intubation

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Bactiguard Holding AB

Enox Biopharma Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

N8 Medical, LLC

Armstrong Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Venner Medical GmbH

