Coated Endotracheal Tube Market to reach a market size of $2.6 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market, published by KBV research, The Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market would dominate the Global Hospitals Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018-2024).
The Orotracheal Intubation market dominated the Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market by Intubation 2017. The Nasotracheal Intubation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during (2018-2024).
The Anesthesia market dominated the Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market by Application 2017, and would achieve a market value of $1454.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period. The Emergency Medicine market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Other Application market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7% during (2018-2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Bactiguard Holding AB, Enox Biopharma Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., N8 Medical LLC., Armstrong Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Venner Medical GmbH.
Global Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Segmentation
By End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Intubation
Orotracheal Intubation
Nasotracheal Intubation
By Application
Anesthesia
Emergency Medicine
Other Applications
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.
C. R. Bard, Inc.
Bactiguard Holding AB
Enox Biopharma Inc.
Medline Industries, Inc.
N8 Medical, LLC
Armstrong Medical
Teleflex Incorporated
Venner Medical GmbH
