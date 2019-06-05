Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Analysis, and Forecast 2019-2026

Factors such as awareness initiatives by organizations, increasing prevalence of COPD, and product launches is supporting the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim and Optimum Patient Care announced the creation of a new patient registry, APEX COPD, to better understand COPD and how it can be typically treated in primary care offices. Such initiatives by industry players are expected to boost global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, pipeline for respiratory diseases and mainly COPD has several potential medications, which is expected to drive global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth.

The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to factors such as collaborations and partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches. Active involvement by market players to improve medication adherence in COPD patients, increasing awareness about the disease, and research and development is expected to support the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth.

In January 2019, ResMed Inc. announced a complete launch of its portable oxygen concentrator — Mobi — in the U.S. for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other chronic diseases. Adherium, a digital health platform company focusing on improving medication adherence and patient outcomes, launched the Hailie solution in the U.S., in 2018. The Hailie solution is designed to help patients achieve better adherence by providing people who live with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with the tools to manage their condition. Moreover, Adherium, and Vitalus Health collaborated to combine the benefits of Adherium’s Hailie solution, and Vitalus Health provider system in 2018. These factors are expected to support global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, the COPD Foundation launched the COPD Pocket Consultant Guide (PCG) app for healthcare providers which is designed to support the treatment and management of COPD. In 2018, Adherium, launched the Hailie Global Brand, which was a rebrand of the existing Smartinhaler brand and included the free Hailie app, an asthma and COPD tracking solution. In 2015, COPD Foundation launched COPD360, an innovative approach to accelerate research and develop new treatment options for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). AstraZeneca is the founding sponsor of this initiative and COPD360 will enroll around 125,000 patients, who have agreed to share their health data, in the integrated database, giving researchers a chance to explore patient-reported outcomes and new observational data.

Major players operating in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market include AstraZeneca Plc, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA