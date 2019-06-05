Award-Winning Book “Hair Loss: Options for Restoration and Reversal” Continues Winning Trend

Over 80 million people worldwide experience hair loss in their lifetime, with 50 million men and 30 million women affected. Yet so many of those who are impacted accept hair loss as inevitable.

San Antonio, TX – USA, June 6, 2019 — Award-winning author Gustavo Gomez is here to empower these individuals to make a change, providing valuable information about the many steps available that can actively improve and protect the hair they have left. His book on hair loss has proven to be such a valuable resource that it has received ten prestigious awards to date. This year alone, the book has already garnered the gold prize for the 2019 eLit Book Award, the gold prize in the Literary Titan Book Awards for non-fiction, a finalist award in the Next-Generation Indie Book Awards, in addition to been selected as a Semi-Finalist in the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards.

Gomez credits his success to the intensive research that goes into creating his books. This information is valuable now more than ever before. According to Gomez, “Research indicates that scientists are getting closer to a permanent solution to hair loss. Therefore, it is essential for people to ensure the health and well-being of the hair they still have.” By doing so, individuals stand to benefit from new therapies when they are released to the market.

With both a medical and business background, Gomez’s goal is to bring a highly-researched product to market with actionable information for readers. Reviewers agree that he has accomplished that. “The book provides a wealth of information about the field of hair loss and its many restorative treatment modalities. The book explains what works and what does not work,” writes Dr. M. A. Soler-Perez M.D.

Publisher Lisa M. Umina comments, “This book has done exceptionally well in the book awards circuit and in sales because it is an exceptional book. Gomez equips readers with the essential information they need to make these important health decisions.” The book is effective because it is not written to sell readers a product but rather to serve them as a comprehensive resource on the topic. Armed with the facts about hair loss, readers can make informed decisions about the actionable steps that are right for them. “Hair Loss” provides readers with essential information on anatomy and physiology as well as available options to ameliorate, restore and preserve existing hair.

“HAIR LOSS” is essential reading for those already afflicted or beginning to experience a certain degree of hair loss. Fortunately for the stricken hair-loss research is making significant discoveries that could potentially lead to a permanent cure for androgenetic or common hair loss. “HAIR LOSS: Options for Restoration and Reversal” is now available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and numerous other outlets in Hardcover for $34.95 in Paperback for $25.95, and eBook for $ 9.99.

About Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D.:

Gustavo is a medical and business writer who writes books that are detailed and well researched, with actionable information readers can use. He has been a successful entrepreneur, educator, healthcare consultant, inventor, and businessman for thirty-five years. His academic background and business experience have made him exceptionally versatile, achieving success in both the healthcare and business fields. His academic versatility allows Gustavo to research and write about healthcare, entrepreneurial, and business-related issues.

His Amazon best-selling book “Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream,” is also a multi-award winning book that describes a unique investment strategy, teaching investors how to consistently and safely generate a substantial passive income stream in all market conditions.

You can learn more about the author by going to the following websites:

* Official Author’s Website – https://www.gustavojgomez.com

* https://www.amazon.com/Gustavo-J.-Gomez-PhD/e/B019HVUQAG

* http://booklaunch.io/gustavo-j-gomez-hair-loss-alopecia-hair-transpalnt-fue-fut-dhi-book/588b5273b5241db152ad0e07

* http://booklaunch.io/gustavo-j-gomez-book-passive-income-generate-private-lending/56143a495e886fc517d5c038

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Michelle Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International, Inc

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 216-255-6756

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com