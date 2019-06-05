AUTOMOTIVE STUFF ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCTS IN STOCK

Wilmington, Delaware- June 5, 2019- Automotive Stuff is pleased to announce their new line up of products and brands available in stock now. The automotive retailer adds a fantastic selection of brakes, wheels, and tires to their growing inventory. The new brands carried in the online shop include Adventus, Asanti, OE Creations, Falken, and Superspeed.

Automotive Stuff carries a wide range of car, truck, and SUV parts to help customers repair and accessorize their rides. Some of their inventory includes exhaust and suspension systems, floor mats, and now a great selection of wheels and tires, as well as brake components.

Providing top of the line quality to customers is a high priority for Automotive Stuff. They are committed to carrying only the finest products that their customers can depend on. With the addition of top brands like Falken for tires, Asanti for wheels, customers have access to high-quality vehicle components at even better pricing.

Asanti is known for their luxury wheels, from off-road titanium brushed wheels fit for trucks and Jeeps, to their sleek advanced finishes for cars. Pairing new wheels with new tires is a must, and with a great selection of sizes from Falken tires, customers rides are guaranteed to handle the road better than ever.

Automotive Stuff has partnered with the leading brands in the industry, including MagnaFlow, Flowmaster, WeatherTech, and more to give their customers the best pricing possible. With the addition of Adventus, Asanti, OE Creations, Falken, and Superspeed, all their customer’s wheels, tires, and brake needs are covered, at guaranteed lowest prices on the market. If customers find the same product at a lower price from a certified retailer, they will beat that price.

What sets Automotive Stuff apart from other auto parts retailers is their customer service. While many retailers won’t assist customers with finding the right part, Automotive Stuff is there to help. They answer any questions a customer may have about fitment, which parts are right for their vehicle, and are available even after an order is placed to ensure what a customer received works for their application.

While Automotive Stuff is known for their fantastic pricing, they also have speedy delivery. They know those that are working on vehicles don’t want to wait weeks to receive their orders. All products are shipped in a timely fashion, typically 3-5 days, with free shipping options available. If for any reason a customer has a problem with their order, Automotive Stuff has a hassle-free 30-day return policy.

For those that have been looking for the best selection of automotive parts, at guaranteed low-prices, there is no better place to shop than Automotive Stuff. Their new line up of products and brands, are just one more way they are exceeding customer expectations for quality and providing all the components they need in one place.

For more information on Automotive Stuff visit https://www.automotivestuff.com. For questions please contact Charith Perrera at (800) 995-8177 or by email at sales@automotivestuff.com.