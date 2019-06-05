AnixUSA Will Be at The ValveWorld Expo – The Leading Trade Fair For Industrial Valves

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Houston, TX (June 04, 2019) – The ValveWorld Expo is a trend barometer, industry meeting point and it will not be an overstatement to say that it is an innovation platform. Yes, it is of the world’s leading trade fair for industrial valves. Buyers and sellers get to see each other at this expo. Even, manufacturers display their products in their respective booths.

Now, from the 19th to the 20th June, AnixUSA has planned to participate in this expo. The company will display its valves during this expo. In turn, the participants of the expo will get to see the different models of products produced by this company.

The company has produced valves under different categories like host nipples, camlock couplings, globe valve, trunnion ball valve, gate, check valve, sanitary butterfly valve and ball valve. So, the company holds the pride of being a manufacturer of stainless steel and vast sleeves.

When talking about the usage of their products, the company says “ANIX® products are widely applied in the fields related to oil & gas, chemical & petro-chemical, industrial gas, light industry, power generation, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, dyeing, metallurgy, fiber, leather, textile, food & beverage, military, water treatment, building & construction, refrigeration, water supply, marine, commercial plumbing, pulp & paper, mining and others.”

Right from the year 1988, AnixUSA has been engaged in the production, distributing and importing of valves & fittings.

