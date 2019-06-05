“EuroScicon Ltd is glad to invite all the experts in the arena of Pathology to its premiere 4th International Conference on Digital Pathology (Digital Pathology-2019), which is going to be held at Zurich, Switzerland during August 22-23, 2019. The Theme of the conference is “Digital Pathology Image Analysis: Advancements, Opportunities, and Challenges for the 21st Century.”

Digital Pathology-2019 brings together the pathologists from both Industry and academia to discuss the advancements and challenges in the broad sector of Pathology but not limited to Molecular Pathology, Cytopathology, Histopathology, Clinical Pathology, Breast Pathology, Immunopathology, Cancer Pathology, Gynaecological Pathology, Forensic Pathology, Chemical Pathology, and all other allied fields.

So come and be a part of Europe’s best conference. “