TreMENdous news! Vajor has now launched ‘Men’ this Season

Vajor is proud to announce the much-awaited collection for ‘Men’ this season. First of its own, the new outfits for men come as a relief to all men who have been on the hunt for sustainable, conscious bohemian mens’ clothing that strikes a balance between comfort and aesthetics.

The market is quite filled with menswear and men’s clothing online that is highly tilting towards outfits that fall in the category of formal/corporate wear, and Vajor is breaking this very stereotype. One will find earthy solid hued shirts for men that will become a classic in men’s wardrobe made with natural fibers and absolutely no polyester, Vajor Men boasts of fabrics that are breathable and feel just perfect, making online shopping for men much easier…

Launching menswear under Vajor is driven by various factors. A key reason being our community’s constant feedback and demand for men’s clothing. As a lifestyle brand getting into new verticals like Experiences, it was imperative that we cater to men’s fashion wear as well and become more holistic.

The shift in the menswear consumer behavior also solidifies our launch, men have always been known to be more brand loyal and set in their ways when it comes to wardrobe choices. However, the next-gen consumer is looking for sustainable, mindful and slightly more experimental options. This new consumer is not the “power-suit”, “pinstripes only” consumer. This consumer is the versatile, multifaceted man who is carving his own space, working in unique profiles and breaking the monotony.

“Recent research showcased that menswear market size in the year 2018 was Rs 156496 crore ($24 billion) wherein shirts alone govern 27% of market share whereas, trousers make up for 22%. Growth rate (CAGR) is predicted to be 7.6% for the next 10 years. Basis this, Vajor Men simply is a conscious call by Vajor that helps the brand to broaden its reach.” – Nathasha Kumar, CEO & Founder

With close attention to detail, simple yet statement shirts await men. Quality, comfort, feel and vibe play an important role in making Vajor Men what it is- Effortless! With prints and stripes that channel the mood for vacation or just a regular day at a book cafe, the collection speaks of a relaxed vibe through and through. The essence of Vajor men lies in becoming the ultimate everyday essential for men who embody the modern bohemian spirit.

ABOUT VAJOR

Vajor is a modern bohemian fashion and lifestyle brand. Catering to free-spirited independent souls, and launches a new collection every month breaking the barriers of seasonal fashion. Step into the store, haven to mindful, eclectic clothing, one of a kind decor along with statement accessories. Now launched is Vajor Men, for the soulful, rooted men who have been on the hunt for clothing that is sustainable, conscious yet strikes a balance between comfort and aesthetic. Also, you can now embark on unique Experiences with Vajor’s latest vertical that involves bespoke travel escapes to unseen places, artistry workshops and insights into a conscious way of life through well-curated events.