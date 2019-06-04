`

Press release for immediate publication:

Transasia Bio-Medicals in Rs. 50 crore expansion of its Sikkim manufacturing plant

Largest Indian plant for the firm, it would be Northeast’s first diagnostics manufacturing facility

Mumbai, June 4, 2019: Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s leading in-vitro diagnostics company, today announced a Rs. 50 crore investment in the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Sikkim. The largest of its India manufacturing plants, Sikkim is the fourth one after Mumbai, Daman and Baddi. Also, the first ever diagnostics manufacturing facility in Northeast, the expanded facility will significantly enhance Transasia’s capacity to cater to the growing Indian and overseas market demands. Spread over 2 acres, the state of the art facility can produce 6000+ instruments monthly including the complete range of semi-automated analyzers.

Announcing the new facility, Suresh Vazirani, Chairman & Managing Director, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., said, “Sikkim is fast becoming a major hub for healthcare manufacturing with 14 major players already there. Transasia’s new facility will further reinforce this besides providing employment to local youth who otherwise would need to move out of the state for such quality opportunities. With this addition of capacity, we are well placed to deliver to the demand arising from continued growth posted by the company both in Indian and overseas markets.”

Limited access to quality medical infrastructure, including skilled manpower and technologies have been the pain points of over 70% of Indians who live in smaller towns and rural areas. Transasia addresses this through its competitive pricing, which makes diagnostics affordable besides having a sales & service network present nationwide. ‘Transasia on the Move’, a first in the Indian IVD Industry, is a specially designed mobile lounge to demonstrate its’ products and technology at the door steps of healthcare professionals in towns and small villages across India. 2500+ clinicians have viewed cutting edge technologies in a short span of 60 days.

About Transasia:

Founded in 1979, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s Leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company offers products and solutions in Biochemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, ESR, Immunology, Urinalysis, Critical Care, Diabetes Management, Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics. It provides doctors and patients with reliable, affordable and innovative Medical Diagnostic Systems, with 65,000 equipment installed across India. Transasia boasts of 250+ service engineers, 400+ sales and marketing team, 23 zonal offices and 350+ distributors. It is the first Indian company to manufacture and export blood analyzers and reagents, in the 1990s.

Today, Transasia’s indigenous research has resulted in development of state of the art, ‘Make in India’ products and technologies, which are among the best globally. It has been conferred ‘India Medical Device – Export Company of the Year’ and the ‘Global Growth Company-2014’ by the World Economic Forum amongst many others. Headquartered in Mumbai, Transasia is a part of the global Transasia-Erba group. The group has spread its footprint across USA, UK, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey through various acquisitions. Transasia-Erba Group’s production sites in India, Czech Republic and USA and R&D centres in France, UK, India and Czech Republic form a hub for indigenous manufacturing of world class deliverables. Today, the group serves millions across 100 countries. For further information, kindly visit www.erbamannheim.com

For editorial queries only contact: Anurag of PRHUB @ anurag@prhub.com/9322501136.