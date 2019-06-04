Rise in Commercial & Residential Construction Industry to Drive the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

A new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled, “Portable Fire Extinguisher Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,” according to which, the global market will reach a value of around US$ 73,000 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4% from 2019 to 2027. In accordance with volume, the global portable fire extinguisher market is anticipated to reach nearly 270,000.0‘000 units by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

According to the report, sustained government initiatives, across the globe, are increasing awareness about the benefits of portable fire extinguishers among the general public. Portable fire extinguishers are almost mandatory in commercial buildings across the world. The Asia Pacific portable fire extinguisher market is a prominent market, followed by North America and Europe. Rise in both, commercial and residential construction, as per TMR report, is augmenting the demand for fire extinguishers, which subsequently is increasing the demand for portable fire extinguishers.

In numerous countries across the globe, the installation of portable fire extinguishers is compulsory as per government regulations. Rise in commercial establishments, factories, manufacturing plants, warehouses, etc., are fueling the demand for commercial & industrial portable fire extinguishers. In some countries, transportation vehicles carrying inflammable and hazardous substances are delegated to carry portable fire extinguishers as per law. The rapid growth in the number of transportation vehicles across the globe is boosting the demand for portable fire extinguishers.

From a geographical perspective, the demand for portable fire extinguishers is anticipated to increase in the U.S. in the future. As per the report, Canada is the second-largest portable fire extinguisher market in North America, which is followed by, Europe, the third-largest market for portable fire extinguishers, both, in terms of value and volume. According to the Center of Fire Statistics (CFS) of International Association of Fire and Rescue Services (CTIF’s) report 2019, the number of fire deaths in Germany, France, and the U.K. were 367, 335, and 325 respectively, in 2015. Across Europe, governments have mandated strict regulations related to the installation of portable fire extinguishers in public places.

