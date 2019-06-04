Radio Frequency Component (RFC) Market Revenue Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Radio Frequency Component (RFC) Market Synopsis:

The Radio Frequency Component (RFC) Global Market is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. The report highlights that the market’s valuation is estimated to reach USD 16 Bn by the end of 2022 up from USD 6 Bn in 2016. Radio frequency components Industry are extensively used in communication devices for the transmissions as well as identification of frequencies. It offers a high switching rate, reliability, reciprocity, miniaturization & weight reduction. This is expected to generate huge demand for RF components in the upcoming years.

RF components are combinations of fundamental components such as couplers, terminators, power dividers, attenuators, adapters, detectors, etc. used for the efficient functioning of the communication devices. The evolution of mobile network from 2G to 4G has expanded the global telecommunication industry. It is likely to exhibit the same growth pattern over the next couple of years, thus, augmenting the radio frequency component market.

5G is anticipated to be commercialized by 2020 which is poised to revolutionize the growth trajectory of the radio frequency component market in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the technological advancements in wireless technology are presumed to dictate the market expansion over the next few years. On the flip side, the rising installed base of the barcode system and lack of awareness are poised to restrict the proliferation of the radio frequency component market over the assessment period.

The major players profiled in this report are WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan), Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Tsinghua Unigroup (China), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Danaher Corp. (U.S.), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

In March 2019, a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal and analog integrated circuits, MaxLinear, Inc., showcased new switch mode DC/DC Dual 13A power module at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2019 held in Anaheim, CA.

In February 2019, MediaTek Inc., a Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, has collaborated with device makers and RF leaders – Murata, Vivo, Qorvo, Oppo, and Skyworks – for simulating 5G Smartphone Innovation.

In January 2019, Beijing’s telecom operators announced the investment plan of USD 4.4 Bn (30 Bn Yuan) for the building and commercialization of 5G network in the city by 2022. According to the 5G development plan, the municipal government has prioritized research and development of medium-and-high-frequency radio frequency devices. A 5G medium-and-high-frequency RF device industry innovation center is set to be built under the plan.

By components, the global radio frequency component market has been segmented into filters, amplifiers, and duplexer.

By material, the radio frequency component market has been segmented into silicon, gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, and nitride.

By end-users, the global radio frequency component market has been segmented into consumer electronics, wireless communication, and military.

The global radio frequency component market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to maintain the leading position through the forecast period. Its highly established telecommunications industry is anticipated to support the growth of the radio frequency component market in the region. The high adoption rate of technology is also presumed to favor the expansion of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is poised to grow substantially over the next few years due to the thriving consumer electronics industry. Additionally, rising disposable income and economic development of the region is poised to affect the future trajectory of the radio frequency component market positively. Europe is likely to witness tremendous demand and grow significantly in the years to come.

