Photographic Splendour Contest of Kedarnath Dham

Dehradun 27th May: Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has organized an Online Photography Contest. It invites participants to capture and showcase the serenity, glory, tranquility, and magnificent beauty of Kedarnath Dham through their lenses. With this contest, the participants will not only enjoy the beautiful treks but will also get the chance to explore the surrounding of this historic Dham. The event was inaugurated on 24.05.2019 at 11 AM whereas the last entry will be accepted on 31.06.2019 by 5PM.

The Public Relation Officer Mr. Kamal Kishor Joshi from Uttarakhand Tourism Department board shared his opinion, “There is no doubt that Uttarakhand is one of the most beautiful states of India, which attracts lakhs of travelers from across the world. I think Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has taken a very good decision to organize this photography competition where photographers will have a chance to explore the beauty of this area. I wish good luck to all the participants, may the best entry win.

There are six categories for the participants to click the pictures for the competition which include Nature and landscapes around Kedarnath, Hardship overcome by faith and determination by pilgrims, Kedarnath and other monuments in and around Kedarnath Temple, The local cuisine of Uttarakhand, Local flora and fauna found in Kedarnath, trek and Himalayan around Kedarnath.

To participate, 3 photographs are mandatory to be sent by the participant to get eligible for the contest. To make the Entry Eligible, the participant must send one main photograph of the Kedarnath Trek, capturing its beauty or the hardship of the trek. The other 2 photographs should be picked from either of the following categories which include Kedarnath Temples or the Temple in and around Kedarnath, Local Cuisines of Uttarakhand, Attires of Uttarakhand, Folk Dances of Uttarakhand and Himalayas around Kedarnath.

The low resolution of the image (with the title) to be uploaded along with the form and the high resolution images (in minimum 300 dpi) are to be emailed to utdbtourism@gmail.com. The official social media page of Uttarakhand Tourism will feature the best weekly & monthly photo received from the participants.

Three winners will be selected by the judge(s) of the committee of UTDB. 1st winner will get the Cash prize of Rs. 51000/- INR, 2nd winner will get the Cash prize of Rs. 21000/- INR, and 3rd winner will get the Cash prize of Rs. 11000/- INR.

It’s time for all the photographers to go ahead, charge their batteries, strap and suit up, carry their tripods and equip themselves for an unforgettable journey to explore these magnificent, sacred, and historic sites in Uttarakhand.

For further information you can visit the official website:- https://uttarakhandtourism.gov.in/kedarnathtrekphotocontest/