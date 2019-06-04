Dr. Jimmy Henry has spent over 66 years in the ministry serving God through the local church. His passion to reveal truth from the light of Scripture led him to write this book.

The views presented in this book differ greatly from the traditional views presented by many. In his latest book, Dr. Henry sought to define heaven using only a Bible basis and from what the apostles said.

Is heaven a physical place? The Bible speaks of many different types of “heaven.” What does the one look like when we speak of going to heaven?

“I often told the family of a departed loved one that they would one day see them again in heaven.” explained author Dr. Henry, “But was this word of assurance the truth?”

The book addresses subjects such as:

• Which heaven do loved ones enter?

• What is heaven?

• Where is heaven?

• Heaven is where God dwells.

• What will we do in heaven?

• Who will be in heaven?

• Who and what will we know in heaven?

• And more

Dr. Jimmy Henry has written and published seventeen books. He is a believer in the Sovereignty of God and Full Preterism.

His greatest desire is to share those truths he has learned through many years of study with those that hunger and thirst after righteousness.

The new book, GOD’s Indescribable Heaven, is available now. The professionally published book is available in paperback for $11.95, plus shipping or Kindle version, currently for $6.99. The 70 page book is a biblical study of heaven.

James A. (Jimmy) Henry has been a Baptist Minister for 66 years. He has pastored nine churches in Texas and Arkansas. He is presently pastor of Caney Baptist Church in Pickton, TX.

He graduated from Jacksonville Baptist College with an A. A. & Th. B. From Baylor University with a B.A. from Ouachita Baptist University with an M.A. From North American Theoligical Seminary with a B.D. Th.M. From American Divinity School with a Th. D. And also received an Honorary Litt. D.

Jimmy also served as Executive Director of the Ministers Benefit Department for eight years.

He married Bennie L. Frye in 1954. They have four children, seven grand children and sixteen great grand children.

Dr. Henry can be reached via email at jimmyahenry@gmail.com or visit http://ezrd.me/r/?rd=083U9MAZ