Industrial Enzymes Market is forecast to reach USD 6.39 Billion by 2023 | TechSci Research

Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview

Global Industrial Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 6.39 Billion by 2023, witnessing growth at a CAGR of over 6%, in value terms, owing to the increasing demand of industrial enzymes from the dairy industry in the production of dairy products like milk, curd and cheese. Moreover, the growing use of enzymes in the manufacture of beverages like packaged juices and milkshakes, alcoholic beverages like beer and vine coupled with the rising popularity of genetically modified enzymes across various industries like detergents, pharmaceuticals etc will propel the growth of the market further. Based on the type, the proteases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2023, due to widespread use in food, beverage, detergents, and pharmaceuticals. Based on the application, the food & beverage segment leads the market and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of industrial enzymes in the food and beverage industry. North America leads the Industrial enzyme market owing to developed technologies and increasing investment in R&D in constituent countries like the United States and Canada, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing population, increasing per capita income and buying power of population in constituent countries like China, Japan and India.

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Global Industrial Enzymes Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast Global Industrial Enzymes based on type, source, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Global Industrial Enzymes Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Industrial Enzymes Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Global Industrial Enzymes Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading manufacturers in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Industrial Enzymes Market are BASF SE, Associated British Foods PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Novozymes A/S, Dyadic International Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Adisseo, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Amano Enzyme Inc. etc.

