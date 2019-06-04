Diagnostic Catheter Market Size Growth Analysis Report 2019

Market Overview:

The term catheters refer to thin tubes that measure around 2 mm to 3 mm in diameter that are created from medical grade material such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, silicon rubber, plastic, and other materials are inserted inside the body of a patient for better diagnosis and medical care. Catheterization refers to a primary method that can be performed with several alternative medical procedures like urethral catheterization, neurosurgery, cardiac electrophysiology, and angioplasty. For instance, diagnostic cardiac catheterization are mainly used for an assortment of the blood sample, measurement of blood pressure within the heart chambers, and conducting angiography (X-ray imaging of blood vessels that makes use of radiographic contrast materials). Taking into the thought of the international merchant situation, the international market for a diagnostic catheter is considered as fairly fragmented with the market players specializing in strategically significant partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The world market for the diagnostic catheter is inspired by various factors like an increase in the pervasiveness of chronic disorders like increase in geriatric population, risen range of minimally invasive surgeries, and kidney and cardiovascular disorders. Additional to that, an increase in technological advancements and hence the compensation in imaging catheter technology are estimated to encourage market growth of the world market for a diagnostic catheter. The demand for diagnostic catheters is high attributing to their localization and mapping capabilities. Firms are coming up with the latest technologies to drive the revenue of the market as mentioned earlier through higher sales. The stress on the introduction of cost-efficient product lines relies on the necessity of end-users’.

Report segmented as

By Type:

• Imaging Catheters

o Electrophysiology Catheters

 Advanced E.P. Catheters

 Conventional Catheters

• OCT Catheters

• Ultrasound Catheters

• Angiography Catheters

• Other Imaging Catheters

• Non-Imaging Catheters

o Pressure & Hemodynamic Monitoring Catheter

o Temperature Monitoring Catheters

By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Imaging & Diagnostic Centers

Geographical Analysis:

The international market for the diagnostic catheter is segmented into five major geographies of Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The region of North America held the most significant share of the market for diagnostic catheters. This region is trailed by Europe, Middle East & Africa and the region of Asia Pacific. The expansion of the market as mentioned earlier within the region of North America is attributed to the rise in the occurrences of cardiovascular disorders, growth in the range of imaging and diagnostic centers, and increased consciousness about minimally invasive techniques. The diagnostic catheters market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a quick pace attributing to the growth in the number of cases relating to catheters associated infections and cardiovascular disorders. The market as mentioned earlier in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also estimated to experience a moderate amount of development throughout forecast attributing to slow adoption of the latest technologies.

Important Market Players:

Key market players Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen A.G.,

The Scope of the report:

This report offers the current product and services market evaluation and the future estimation of the market. It helps us understand the market better through size anticipation and CAGR calculation to estimate the next market. It has a broader segmentation for better understanding of the enterprising of the market at a low level by segregating the market into smaller sectors.

