Bajaj, Kirloskar Brothers and Finolex Pune’s Most Trusted Brands: TRA

Pune, 4th June 2019:TRA’s Most Trusted Brands Report, India Study, 2019 (BTR 2019), in its ninth edition, has listed the country’s 1000 Most Trusted brands based on a primary study with consumer-influencers, based on TRA’s proprietary model of Brand Trust. Eleven city-based brands are among the top 1000 listed in the report of which seven are Bajaj-owned.

Leading city-brands like Bajaj Auto (All-India rank 56th), Bajaj Finance (All-India rank 134th), Bajaj Allianz (All-India Rank 156th), Kirolskar Brothers (All-India rank 646th), Finolex(All-India rank 802nd), Bank of Maharashtra (All-India rank 927th) and Syska LED (All-India rank 930th) feature among India’s Most Trusted in the study. Commenting on the launch of the report, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said “Pune has a deep history of business and there are many iconic brands have been created from the city. Consumer’s trust is the reflection of the mood of the citizens and can be understood as a framework of expectancy from the environment. Therefore, an atmosphere of trust becomes essential for any progressive, future-oriented action and transaction to take place.”

TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2019 is the result of a comprehensive primary research conducted on the proprietary 61-Attribute Brand Trust Matrix of TRA. This year’s study involved 15,000 hours of fieldwork, and generated 5 million datapoints and 9,000 unique brands, from which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s report. The study covered 2,315 consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India. Indian Statistical Institute is TRA’s statistical partner for the research methodology.

In the All-India list Dell has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brands in TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2019. It is followed in second position by Jeep, which also becomes the Most Trusted Automobile Brand of India this year. LIC and Amazon are ranked 3rd and 4th and Apple iPhone is India’s 5th Most Trusted Brand, rising 116 ranks from 2018 to also lead in Mobile Phone-Series. The mobile phone brand of Samsung is at 6th spot and the leader among Mobile Phones. LG’s Televisions makes to 7th rank and is also the leader in the Consumer Electronics Super-Category. The 8th Most Trusted Brand rank is held by Aviva Life Insurance;Maruti Suzuki is at 9th position and is followed by State bank of India at 10th slot. The largest numbers of brands are from the Tata Group and it has 23 brands in among the Most Trusted list. Godrej has 15 brands, Amul has 11 and Samsung is represented in 8 Categories. LG, Honda, Cadbury’s, Nestle, Parle and Dabur are represented by 7 brands each. A significant achievement for Dabur is that its brands are leaders in each of the Categories represented.