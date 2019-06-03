Wooden Street Initiates to Garland the Abode with a Ravishing Launch of the Category of Home Decor

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

“Home is where the heart is,

The heart is where the art is!”

It has been rightly said and rightly followed in the present day where every home love to be decorated with the most of delights.

Wooden Street has taken the initiative for the same with instigating a wholesome range of home decor with assortments to garland every corner of the abode. From blooming to bedecking, from adorning more to enhancing the existing, Wooden Street has a wide range of home decor for the most of beauty for your home.

The categorization of the entire home decor range has been done as the following:

Lamps and lighting

Home Furnishing

Decor Accessories

Each of the categories holds everything that is needed for a beautiful home. From mats to curtains and table lamps to hanging ones there is a wide range in each of them.

Also, every category is further sub-divided into a wide range. Diversification of each of the categories in home decor is mentioned right below:

LAMPS & LIGHTING: The category of lamps and lighting in home decor holds probably every type of lamp that is much needed in the abode. What makes it worth addressing in the home is not only its serviceability but so many designs that it offers.

There are Tripod Lamps which are an uphold of the vintage touch in its designs.

Study Lamps are sleek, adjustable and forged in metallic colors for a captivating appeal.

The collection of Hanging Lights holds the most modish designs that can vamp the appeal of even a subtle patio in the most exotic way.

From monochromatic to boho to geometrical, there are so many Lamps Shades to contrast with every theme of the abode.

Table Lamps collection is the most exquisite one with the fanciest lamp shades and the bodies of the lamps.

HOME FURNISHING: This category holds every art that is done on fabrics for its application at various places in the home. It goes like this!

Assortments of rugs and carpets hold geometrical, floral and Moroccan designs with different color shades that are a participant to an attractive carpet for the floor.

There are sets of cushions and cushion covers with distinct and contemporary patterns for a modern-day home.

Range of curtains is perfect for a pleasant aura in the home with its bright and floral prints on the curtains.

Bed sheets of Wooden Street are printed with flora and fauna in the most fantastic way. The pillow covers along with it compliment the same.

DECOR ACCESSORIES: Decor range is meant to accessorize the home in the most captivating way. So, Wooden Street has got assortments of decor accessories that are as follows:

There are wooden mirror frames which are carved in the most delicate and modish way. Whether vertical, horizontal or diamond shapes, there are all available in the range of mirror frames.

To capture solo snaps and a full family collage, there are photo frames for all. Wooden Street holds single, double, triple and collage photo frames of all genres.

Wall arts are truly meant to give life to the wall. Wooden Street has wall arts of different patterns and designs with a combination of geometrical and floral pattern. Combination of so many bright and beautiful colors in each of the wall arts makes it even more commendable.

Even though the categories end here, but the astounding products in each of the categories makes it worth gazing at.

Conclusion:

Wooden Street has an outstanding range of home decor with everything that can boost the aura of the abode with the most eye-catching appeal.