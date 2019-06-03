VASTU TIPS FOR FURNITURE PLACEMENT IN YOUR HOME

Vastu suggests that some rules should be followed while placing your house furnuiture. Some important elements are:

BED

The bed should be placed in the southwest corner of the room.

The head should be towards the south for better sleep & health.

SOFA

Should be placed in south and west of the living room. Elderly people and the owner of the

house should face west or south while sifting.

Dining Table

Can be placed in the north west of the kitchen. The elderly and house owners should face north or east while guests can face south and west.

Wardrobes

Should be placed in the south west of the room. Wardrobes with valuables should open towards the north or east.

Study Table

Can be placed towards the south west of the room and the person should face towards north or

east while studying.

