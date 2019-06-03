Online Platform for Comparing Medical Schemes

Medical Aid is the online platform which performs comparisons of different medical schemes and diverse health cover related products. This is the place for expert guidance and advice by accredited medical scheme broker. It ensures that the product which is selected offers health cover and various benefits for a specific client and the dependents.

You might be on a medical scheme or you can be a first-time buyer, with Medical Aid, it is easy to find all the necessary product information and the premium amount. This can all be obtained in just a couple of minutes. The comparison is based on the unique needs of the customer and their budget.

Medical Aid helps users to compare different products and on their own digital device, whether it is a phone, tablet, laptop and PC. The product information available can be easily understood. Thus, the client can choose the best option from the existing tailored comparison.

Medical Aid offers easy access to some of the top medical schemes of South Africa. These schemes are one of the most trusted and established brands which offer effective health cover to thousands of members all over the world. You might have a specific brand preference, or you might just wish to see what the brand has on offer, the platform is the most efficient and easy way to find the right source for you.

Popular Products:

Discovery Health – This is the largest open medical scheme administrator of South Africa, providing cover to more than 2.7 million beneficiaries. Discovery aims to deliver better health to all its members and a healthier society. There are many incentives which are built in their offer, which help in enhancing and protecting the lives which are covered by them. There are 23 options available.

Keyhealth Medical Scheme – This is one of the most popular and renowned medical scheme brands of South Africa. The scheme believes in transparency and focuses mainly on pure medical aid benefits. The scheme ensures that members experience value for money through their smart health cover options.

FedHealth– This is an established Medical aid brand, which treats its members like a part of the family. The scheme was founded in 1936 and is one of the most preferred health partners. They have several healthcare options for the members which cover various chronic health conditions.

About Medical Aid:

