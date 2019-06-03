Natural Product At My Predilection

Natural product is any product which is partially or completely synthesized by living processes without the supplementation of any artificial ingredient. A polymolecular compound found in nature has lots of benefits. A substance has also secondary use extended for commercial purpose. A competitive product used against traditional and artificial products. They are supreme than artificial products due to their versatile and comprehensive advantages.

Mainly, organic chemistry deals with the production of natural products. Targeted natural material is the main reason behind the establishment of organic chemistry. Their composition and uses for different causes are studied under the tree of organic chemistry. Their efficacy, potency, safety and purity are initial parameters for the drug discovery, history, production and usage. That’s way they are the prime concern for the pharmaceuticals in pharmacy.

Major classes of natural products:

It can be divided in to two classes

Primary metabolites:

These substances primarily required for the survival of human beings. They are associated with the essential cellular functions used for energy production and nutrient assimilation in human body includes respiratory and photosynthetic processes. They are directly extracted from natural sources.

Primary biomolecules:

These include carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids and nucleic acids, which are basic building block for life.

Enzymatic cofactors with the inclusion of vitamin B family are also considered in primary metabolites.

RNA and DNA which store and transmit genetic information are composed of nucleic acids.

Secondary metabolites:

These metabolites help in increase competitiveness in the living organisms against another organism in their environment and affect other organism growth and development. Prove as evolutionary advantage. These are may be cytotoxic and can e selected as “chemical warfare “agents against predators prey and competing organisms.

Pheromones play crucial role in symbiosis in symbiotic organisms act as a signaling molecule with other individuals of the same species.

Categories

1. Classify on the basis of molecular skeletal structure

This classification includes open chain aliphatic, alicyclic and cycloparaffinic, aromatic, benzoid and heterocyclic compounds.

2. Classify on the basis of physiological activities

Elements extracted through animal or plant origin

3. Classify on the basis of chemotaxonomy

Classification assigns with the review and analysis of plant constituents.

4. Classify on the basis of biogenesis

Biosynthetic pathways of plants and animals metabolites are studied under this classification.

Isolation and purification:

All natural products are compound products when extracted from their natural source. They should have been purified and isolated from their original source before use.

Methods for purification:

Precipitation

Chromatography

Absorption

Crystallization

Sources of natural products:

A natural substances can be extricated from various sources both animals and plants. It may be extracted through cells, tissues secretions of microorganisms, plants and animals. An unfractionated sample taken from any of the above mentioned source is the foremost and structurally diverse chemical compound.

Uses of natural substance:

A Plant source

Plants are highly rich source of diverse, manifold and complex chemical compounds. Structural diversity producing influential compounds that are deter to herbivores. Major classes of phytochemicals comprises of phenols, tannins, alkaloids, polyphenols and terpenoids. Anticancer and antimalarial agents are the gifts of different plant species.

Moreover morphine, quinine, cocaine, muscarine, nicotine and tubocurarine are other plant derived drugs.

Uses of plant secondary metabolites for drugs

Semi-synthetic approach require for the extraction of active compound. This technique used to resolve the shortage and limited supply of compound from plants.

Chemical modification or fermentation applications are acquire to convert precursors in to desire compound.

Diosgenin, a steroidal sapogenin obtained from the tubers of various Dioscorea species can be converted chemically in several steps into progesterone.

Use for drug prototypes:

Drug prototypes are the prime compounds discovered in the series of chemical reactions related with therapeutic.

Several anti-neoplastic compounds isolated from plants, such as podophyllotoxin and camptothecin, were too toxic and not water soluble enough for clinical application and analogs with higher therapeutic indices such as etoposide (Vepesid)and topotecan (Hycamtin) have been developed in consequence

Venom source for extrication:

Animals give us biochemical active substance. Venom animals contain snakes, spiders, scorpions, caterpillars, bees, wasps, centipedes, ants, frogs and toads. Venom specialty relates with the particular constitutes present in them. These are peptides, biogenic amines, nucleotides, lipids and enzymes.

Attributed to natural selection:

Biological activity is ascribed to natural selection. Animals have capabilities of killing or paralyze their natural preys. Maintain survival by immortalized predators and continue their reproduction.

Advantages of natural products

• Active confirmation

Many natural compounds have complex molecular structure in which actual compound is restricted to its active confirmation.

• High efficacy

Due to relative limited conformation, natural product effectiveness and vigor become high.

• Novel active compound

Number of the natural products has chief compositions when they have been synthesized.

• Evolutionary advantage

By taking evolutionary edge found in living organisms, we can easily search out physiologically active compound in the final natural product synthesize naturally.

Disadvantages of natural products

• Restricted availability

Due to presence of small quantity of natural product in source, its supply and availability declines sharply

• Tedious isolation

Isolation of natural material before use from source is found tedious, costly and slow.

• Analogs impractical

Due to complicated form of natural substance extract from natural compound make it difficult to synthesize at commercial scale. This causes deprivation of natural compounds analogs due to impractical production.

The preview and impact of natural product can be greatly enhanced by promoting research and development on natural products. Providing opportunities for the new discoveries of the advantageous substances. Modern drugs formulation and their use should have been at first concern for the welfare and well care of humanity.