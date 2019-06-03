LKM Recycling’s Professional Procedures Reduce Plastic Waste

LKM Recycling helps promote the zero waste lifestyle with its plastic waste reduction system. The company works with businesses in south England to reduce the amount of plastic that reaches landfills.

[SITTINGBOURNE, 03/06/2019] – British waste management company LKM Recycling is committed to promoting zero waste lifestyles by partnering with businesses to reduce their plastic refuse material. LKM Recycling uses professional procedures to recycle plastic waste, such as UPVC. This ensures that fewer amounts of plastic waste reach landfills.

Reducing Plastic Waste

LKM Recycling works hard to make sure that as much plastic waste is recycled before they reach landfill sites. The company achieves this by collecting thermoplastic waste materials from consumers and producers. LKM Recycling pays particular attention to window frames made from UPVC.

UPVC window frames, and other such building materials, often end up in the rubbish heap after they are used. The company’s waste management procedures mix material made of UPVC with virgin polymers to create fresh products, like window profiles.

The company’s teams are regularly researching and developing more ways to process plastic and other materials into new products. LKM Recycling has years of experience with handling these materials and partners with other businesses to reduce their plastic waste.

Profitable and Environmentally-Friendly Partnerships

Businesses may find building a partnership with LKM Recycling to be a profitable venture. A reduction of plastic wastes will appeal to customers who prefer eco-friendly businesses. In addition, LKM Recycling will offer rebates to companies that recycle their plastic waste.

The company works closely with clients to strategise reducing their impact on the environment as well as how to generate profit from the partnership.

About LKM Recycling

LKM Recycling’s home offices are located in Kent, and the company partners with businesses in London and southern England. LKM Recycling has partnered with numerous companies, including the O2 Arena.

Enquire about their services at lkm.org.uk.