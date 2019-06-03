Fermentation ingredients get a demand for carbohydrates

After categorizing the main fermentation products, the report describes each individual product, reviews industry developments, estimates current volumes produced and consumed, and finally considers price trends and industry structure.

Building on carbohydrate conversion rates and production sites, the report estimates demand carbohydrates for specific regions and contrasted it with availability. The regions and products that may experience tighter production due to restrained raw materials are identified.

This report does not cover every industrial product that is fermented. Most of the products covered in this report have been on the market for years, but the examples of astaxanthin and beta-carotene demonstrate how difficult it is to introduce such products with sustainability. Few recently introduced industrial fermentation products have become mainstream practices, and many new products ultimately disappear.

The report concludes with a review of the most important companies active in the fermentation process arena.

Report Includes:

– 122 data tables and 13 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for fermentation ingredients

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Details of the latest developments in major fermentation products

– A look into the interrelationship between ethanol and other carbohydrate-using industries

– Description of markets and industry developments of crude antibiotics, organic acids, amino acids, vitamins and carotenoids

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Novozymes A/S, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Danisco A/S, CJ CheilJedang, and Fufeng Group Co. Ltd.