Anti Counterfeit Packaging Emerging Technologies

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is expected to reach USD 184.87 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing concerns pertaining to the losses incurred by goods manufacturers through the sales of counterfeit products is expected to drive the industry growth.

The industry is expected to be driven by the rising consumer concerns regarding the harmful effects regarding the usage of counterfeit products. High risk of health damage caused by the use of spurious pharmaceutical products coupled with the growth of the counterfeit pharmaceutical products are expected to emerge as the major factors responsible for the growth

The industry exhibits the presence of a number of manufacturers and technology providers, involved in strategies such as new product development and capacity expansion to increase their overall presence. In addition, the companies in the industry maintain high levels of secrecy with respect to the product technology to ensure product security.

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market is characterized by a number of regulations and laws, mandating the levels of security to be ensured in various stages across the application industries. The industry is characterized by increasing levels of product innovations to meet the client requirements for the protection of goods across the supply chain.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Track and trace technology products are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by revenue, from 2016 to 2025 driven by the superior product detection and tracking through the supply chain

The use of holograms overt packaging is expected to be valued at over USD 19 billion by 2025 due to high demand for the product by application industries including consumer electronic & electrical goods

The demand for such packaging for food & beverage is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% due to high demand for ensuring the security of alcoholic beverages such as wine, whiskey, and premium scotch

The industry in North America was estimated at over 33% of the global market due to high demand by industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and apparels by manufacturers located in the U.S. and Canada

The majority of the companies in the industry are integrated across the value chain from packaging technology to product distribution in order to ensure the secrecy of product technology. In addition, the companies are also involved in high investments in R&D for new product development