Skivine Announces The re-launching of Its Online Store for Outdoor Equipment

A Canadian-based online store, Skivine, currently is re-launching its online store. This ski snowboard outdoors store is reopened to fulfill customers’ needs in terms of outdoor equipment including for snowboarding, hiking, trekking, fishing, and more.

The products offered at this online stores are various from many well-known brands. For backpack collections, there are ToughTrek Winterized Backpacks, Life-Proof Winterized Backpack, and Tactical Backpack Oxford 25L. While for Goggles, there are 2019 Windproof All-Purpose Winter Mask and Mouth Filter, All Purpose Best Snowboard Goggles, and 2019 Anti-UV and Anti-Fog Protected Winterized Goggles. For fishing, there are Fiberglass Rod Telescopic 1.8-3.6 m, Fishing Pliers Fish Line, and more.

Other products that people can find on Skivine store are accessories for skiing, snowboarding equipment, equipment for camping, trekking, hiking, hiking camera, hiking watches, helmet, gloves, and many more. They are worth to buy since Skivine makes sure that they are qualified and original. The prices also tend to be more affordable. Not to forget, this online platform also makes sure that the services are satisfying.

Not only providing products for outdoor necessities, but the website of Skivine also provides much information for the outdoor lovers. There are numerous tips and articles published regarding outdoor lifestyles. Before buying the products or going outside for hiking, trekking, and others, it is better for the people to visit this platform first. There is much more knowledge to gain.

To spoil the customers more, some discounts are available for certain products. For example, the SMART Fish Finder now can be bought only at $49.95 while it is initially priced at $79.95. Meanwhile, the LifeProof Winterized Pants can also be enjoyed at $44.99 while it is actually at $114.99. Other products with discounts are 1900 Gasoline Earth Ice Auger Pro, Ice Winter Underwater Fishing Camera, Portable Fish Finder Wireless Echo Sounder, and more.

Despite the tempting discounts, Skivine also features free shipping with some terms and conditions. Many people have come to Skivine including those professional athletes. They show their interest and satisfaction of buying the products in this online store.

About Skivine

Skivine is a Canadian online shop, especially for outdoor equipment. The activities were off, but it has just started again with new items carefully chosen and tested. Meanwhile, the crews of this platform also write articles on the site that contain info, tips, and others about the outdoor lifestyle. The clientele mainly made up of people who practice skiing, snowboarding, and mountain sports.

