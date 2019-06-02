Find Your Soul’s True Purpose in Michael Newton’s Afterlife Memories

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing company, is partnering with Divine Bliss Publications in publishing the Indian edition of Dr Micheal Newton’s latest book, Afterlife Memories. Finding one’s purpose in life is one of the most intriguing questions which is faced by many individuals today. As a pioneer in the practice of Hypnosis Regression and the Founder of Newton Institute, Dr Newton’s vivid descriptions of real-life accounts enable the readers to understand and find their soul’s true purpose.

Afterlife Memories is a collection of case studies compiled and presented by Life between Life hypnotherapists certified by the Newton Institute. These fascinating accounts from around the world depict the life-changing journeys of people who have benefited by recalling the memories of their afterlife. These people have had immense joy and success through the therapy provided by Newton Institute and they have been able to find meaning in their lives by reuniting with their soul mates and spirit guides, discovering the consequences of life and body choices and finding meaning in their love, relationships and dreams by communing with their immortal souls.

The readers would be engrossed by the stories of ordinary people have been equipped to deal with the adversities they face. The people in these stories tap into the resource to reveal gems of self-knowledge resulting in epiphanies. These stories would inspire and guide the readers to find the secrets to their own soul and its real purpose.

Dr Michael Newton, has edited the compilation of case studies to remove ambiguity and to help the readers to find resonance with the stories narrated in the book. His previous books, Journey of Souls, Destiny of Souls and Life between Lives, have sold nearly a million copies worldwide and have also been translated into over thirty different languages to share vital knowledge to all kinds of people around the world. Find emotional healing, new meaning to your lives and enrich yourselves by realizing the true purpose of your lives with Afterlife Memories.

The book is available for sale in print format at the Notion Press bookstore and several popular e-commerce platforms.