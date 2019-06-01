Zevrix Introduces Automatic Bundle Discounts on InDesign and PDF Tools

Zevrix Solutions, a developer of automation solutions for Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows, announces today a new pricing model for customers who purchase multiple products on company’s online store. Bundle discounts of up to 25% will be applied to multi-product orders automatically. This advanced payment model became possible thanks to Zevrix’s partnership with 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform that simplifies back-end complexities that modern digital commerce creates.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions, a leading developer of automation solutions for Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows, introduces today automatic software bundle discounts for customers who purchase multiple products on company’s online store (http://www.zevrix.com/store.php). Zevrix products include several prepress automation plug-ins for Adobe InDesign, as well as output automation solutions for PDF workflows and Microsoft Office on macOS.

The new payment model allows users to save money every time they place multi-product orders on Zevrix online store. The discounts range from 10% for two items to 25% for five and more products purchased in a single order. Unlike traditional bundle offerings that make users choose between pre-defined sets of specific products, this system lets customers save money automatically regardless of the software titles they decide to order.

This advanced payment model became possible thanks to Zevrix’s partnership with 2Checkout, the global eCommerce and subscription billing platform for software, SaaS, and digital solutions. 2Checkout allows businesses to quickly expand internationally and optimize recurring revenue streams across channels, by simplifying the back-end complexities that modern digital commerce creates.

Zevrix offers the following software solutions:

• LinkOptimizer for InDesign, which reduces link size by eliminating excess image data, performs essential picture adjustments, and converts file formats. LinkOptimizer lets users save gigabytes of disk space, cut down on processing time and reduce production costs.

• Output Factory for InDesign, which automates printing and exporting and offers batch output, layer versioning, export as single pages, preflighting, variable file names and more. A server version that processes files from watched hot folders is also available. (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php)

• Zevrix tools for PDF workflows let users batch print PDF files and automate preflighting, color conversion and format exchange. The company also offers batch printing and PDF export solutions for Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. (http://www.zevrix.com/BatchOutputPDF.php)

Pricing and Availability:

Bundle discounts will be applied automatically to all multi-product orders on Zevrix website. The discounts range from 10% for two items to 25% for five and more products purchased in a single order. Bundle discounts apply in addition to any volume discounts for each product and cannot be combined with discount coupons. For details, please visit the website. Product trials are also available for download. All Zevrix products require macOS 10.7-10.14; InDesign and Illustrator solutions require Adobe CS5-CC 2019 software.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, graphic file diagnostics, PDF workflow, digital delivery, and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.