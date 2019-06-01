It’s our pleasure to invite all the participants from all over the world to attend the 3rd International Conference on Clinical Psychology which is held during November 21-22, 2019 at Zagreb, Croatia.

Clinical Psychology conference will assemble illustrious speakers, Researchers, Neurologists, and Psychiatry researchers from both academic and health care professionals will join this event to discuss their views and research. The Medical event will be organized by world Doctors and Medical professional’s experts for conducting symposiums, B2B meetings, and workshops will also be conducted in the field of Psychology, Mental Health.

Conference Highlights

• Clinical Psychology

• Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

• Mental Health

• Behavioral Psychology

• Clinical Neuropsychology

• Psychological disorder

• Factors Affecting Psychological Disorders

• Humanistic Psychology

• Child and Adolescent Psychology

• Abnormal Psychology

• Developmental Psychology

• Positive Psychology

• Social Psychology

• Psychiatric Nursing

• Emotional Regulation Therapy

• Creative Thinking

• e-Therapy and e-Counselling

• Computational Approach Psychology

• Compulsive Behaviour Disorder

• Yoga, Meditation and Mindfulness

• Advanced Therapeutic Approaches

• Rehabilitation and Recovery

• Clinical Analysis, Assessment, and Diagnosis

This live event is looking for new approaches and scopes to thoroughly review the scientific as well as a clinical aspect of addiction. Join with more than 500 colleagues for an interactive, innovative and incredible experience in a beautiful city of Zagreb, Croatia.

Learning Objectives

1. Share and describe new developments in the field of Psychology & Psychiatry

2. They can compare research guidelines and good practices with new current practices and strength or gaps

3. Discover new research techniques in development with practical implication used in recovery treatment or research fields

4. Participants can build their networks of professionals and can find valuable resources

5. Explain recent or upcoming changes in policy to identify provider involvement areas

6. Demonstrate the knowledge while treating patients in clinical aspects

7. Usage of various patient screening tools that used to identify usage of substance abuse and interpretation results

8. Enhance patient’s readiness to change in their risky behaviors by using motivational interviewing

9. Also will be offer referral in regards to behavioral interventions which include support groups as well as mutual groups that will assist in recovery process

Participation Benefits:

Welcome Reception

Keynote Presentation

Presentation over concurrent streams

Half day Workshop

Poster Presentation

Video/ Virtual Presentation

Exhibitor and Sponsor displays

Symposium and Networking

Best Poster Award

Young Researcher Award

Who Will Attend?

We welcome all the participants from professionals as well as student and delegate whoever is dedicated in increasing the quality improvement in the field of Emergency & Advanced Health Care includes:

• Doctors

• Surgeons

• Researchers

• Academics

• Recovery & Clinical Service Managers

• Marketing Heads

• Social Workers

• Therapy and Care Advisors

• Treatment Managers

International SUPPORTED Journals:

1. Journal of Psychiatry

2. Journal of Psychological Abnormalities

3. International Journal of School and Cognitive Psychology

