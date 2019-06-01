Online Carnatic Music Classes | Lasya Raaga

Lasya Raaga is an organization that believes in imparting traditional and quality music with personal attention. Whether you are a beginner/intermediate/advanced level, you have our experts to assist you to get better! NOVICE – CARNATIC CLASSICAL Course Duration : 9 Months Classes per Month : 8 Classes (8 Hours) Location : Online Class This category focuses on students who have just begun learning or who are interested to start learning Carnatic music. Theoretical knowledge of a Swaram, Taalam, and Raagam will be given. Coverage
Understanding the concept of pitch (1 hours approx.)
→ Identifying own pitch and matching different pitches.
Introduction to Carnatic music and Music theory (2 hours approx.)
→ A brief introduction to Carnatic music, Indian Carnatic Raaga and Tala system.
Sarali Swaras and Jantaswaras (20 hours approx.)
→ Fundamental ascending and descending of melody sequences in three different speeds.
Hecchusthayi and Taggusthayi Swaras (10 hours approx.)
→ Introduction to sthayi – upper and lower.
Alankaram (12 hours approx.)
→ Focuses on improving the rhythm aspects of the student by introducing various talams in different speeds.
Geetham and Swarajathi (22 hours approx.)
→ Introduction to saahityam, and exercises combining the melody, notes and the tala.
Simple Keerthana (15 hours approx.)
→ Improving melody aspects by introducing basic Carnatic keerthanas of Ramadas, Annamayya, Purandardas etc.
