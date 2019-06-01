Online Carnatic Music Classes | Lasya Raaga

Lasya Raaga is an organization that believes in imparting traditional and quality music with personal attention. Whether you are a beginner/intermediate/advanced level, you have our experts to assist you to get better! NOVICE – CARNATIC CLASSICAL Course Duration : 9 Months Classes per Month : 8 Classes (8 Hours) Location : Online Class This category focuses on students who have just begun learning or who are interested to start learning Carnatic music. Theoretical knowledge of a Swaram, Taalam, and Raagam will be given. Coverage

Understanding the concept of pitch (1 hours approx.)

→ Identifying own pitch and matching different pitches.

Introduction to Carnatic music and Music theory (2 hours approx.)

→ A brief introduction to Carnatic music, Indian Carnatic Raaga and Tala system.

Sarali Swaras and Jantaswaras (20 hours approx.)

→ Fundamental ascending and descending of melody sequences in three different speeds.

Hecchusthayi and Taggusthayi Swaras (10 hours approx.)

→ Introduction to sthayi – upper and lower.

Alankaram (12 hours approx.)

→ Focuses on improving the rhythm aspects of the student by introducing various talams in different speeds.

Geetham and Swarajathi (22 hours approx.)

→ Introduction to saahityam, and exercises combining the melody, notes and the tala.

Simple Keerthana (15 hours approx.)

→ Improving melody aspects by introducing basic Carnatic keerthanas of Ramadas, Annamayya, Purandardas etc. Visit: www.lasyaraaga.com Contact now: +1 323 284 5530 Email Us : support@lasyaraaga.com