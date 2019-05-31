This Report of Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Eliminates all Myth about Industry 2022

The global distributed energy resource management system market was valued at USD 261.7 Million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.70%, from 2017 to 2022. Increasing share of renewable power generation in energy generation mix, reduced costs of wind power, photovoltaic system and battery storage, and shift from centralized to de-centralized power generation are major drivers that would trigger the distributed energy resource management system market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the distributed energy resource management system market. These players include Siemens AG (Germany), ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), and Schneider Electric (France). The leading players are trying to understand the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the distributed energy resource management system market, by end-user, during the forecast period.

The industrial sub-segment, within the end-user segment, led the distributed energy resource management system market in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is primarily driven by increasing deployment of DERs in industries such as petroleum and chemical where energy consumption is more than 350 kW. These industries are located remotely, and require immediate source of electricity generation with cost effectiveness and efficiency measures. This would ultimately create new revenue pockets for the distributed energy resource management system market during the forecast period.

The analytics software sub-segment is expected to hold the largest share of the distributed energy resource management system market during the forecast period.

The analytics sub-segment, within the software segment, led the distributed energy resource management system market in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the management and control segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The analytics software system is used to maximize the value of DERs. It also keeps the track of how a particular DER operates. As far as management and control is concerned, it is the intelligence system that provides the maximum value to the operators. Countries such as the U.S. and Germany are expected to drive the market demand, mostly because of the ongoing investment in renewable energy resources.

Target Audience:

Demand Response Aggregators

Distributed Energy Generation Solution Providers

Distribution Grid Operators

Electric Utilities

Energy Storage Device/Equipment Manufacturers and Integrators

Government Agencies

Investors and Financial Community Professionals

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Micro grid Developers

Renewable Power Generation and Equipment Manufacturing Companies

State and National Regulatory Authorities

