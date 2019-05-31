Techunido Created Custom Magento extension for Customer modules

Magento is an eCommerce platform which is built on the open source technology. It provides online merchants an opportunity to avail features like a flexible shopping cart, control over the content, look, and functionality of the online store. Magento is a powerful tool for search engine optimization, catalog, and marketing.

Magento website development makes use of the community-based Magento product for eCommerce clients. It offers a variety of themes as well as plug-ins which helps to enhance the customer’s experience.

TechUnido Software Solutions have the best team of certified Magento developers who possess a vast experience and knowledge in Magento. They develop and provide the Magento development services to meet the diversified needs of a business like a greater digital presence, payment integrations, and shipping & merchandising.

What Magento provides as default customer Object

Magento allows the merchant to customize the customer object as per his/her need. Thus, the default module comes with basic features. It can be customized according to the industry and scale of operations.

What changes did TechUnido make to the in-built Customer Object

a) Using MVC Zend Framework and EAV structures, they have extended Customer Object by adding additional fields to the tables.

b) They have changed the front end templates, and backend templates so that once the customer logs in to his account, he can see the additional fields and update accordingly. The same will be followed for Admin user; he can select a customer and edit the additional fields.

c) These additional fields are used for survey purposes, for example, what products or choices a customer has, when he is planning to buy an item, he was looking for.

The benefits of using Magento

Magento offers the accessibility and the integration with thousands of applicants through the usage of the plugins which makes it highly flexible and customizable. Techunido’s Magento website development services are amplified by the experts who deliver the site tailor fit to the needs of your brand and fully integrated to the company goals. The pros of Techunido’s Magento web development are:

1. Flexibility

It allows great flexibility and it integrates the third party tools to get a more robust functionality of the eCommerce stores. It provides various customized options which allow the brand to be represented on the website.

2. Mobile Friendly design

The responsively designed features of Magento by Techunido provides the best mobile solution for most merchants and organizations. The shopping carts and the checkouts tools on the eCommerce website are designed in a way that they entail better cash management, and faster response time for customers who search the storefront for the products.

3. Easy Integration

Techunido integrates and synchronizes the Magento with many CRM platforms like Hubspot, Salesforce for easy access to analyses data and for marketing purposes.