Starry Homestead Revamps Typical HDB Moulds into Invigorating Homes

The Singapore-based company provides creative interior design solutions to enhance the traditional appearance of an HDB based on the needs and style preference of the homeowner.

[Singapore, 31/05/2019]] — Starry Homestead, a leading, full-service, CaseTrust-RCMA-accredited interior design firm in Singapore, offers residential interior design that breathes life to traditional and unimaginative HDB homes. The company transforms these living spaces into revitalising and beautiful homes.

Tackling the Design Challenges of HDB Living Spaces

Starry Homestead is not afraid of taking on the challenges of reimagining a plain-looking HDB home. The firm’s renovation service helps clients transform their living spaces and break free from the bland HDB mould. While limited spaces may be an issue with these residential properties, the company sees this limitation as a motivation to provide their clients with quality interior design solutions that enable homeowners to live the life they want.

Living Spaces Tailored to the Homeowner

When the Singapore-based firm works on the interior design of an HDB, the company’s designers make sure to craft the layout from the client’s idea of his/her dream space. Clients who are not sure about the design they want can get in touch with the firm’s designers. The company will help clients discover the critical living and interior design areas that require solutions. The firm encourages clients to discuss their HDB design and space concerns and what they hope to achieve from the project. From there, the company’s designers will translate the feedback they received into a layout that allows for better living.

Expensive Look at a Reasonable Cost

The creativity and resourcefulness of Starry Homestead’s designers give HDB homes an upscale appearance without breaking the bank. Whether clients prefer a rezoning of areas or a simple addition of subtle details like wooden finishes and track lights, they can count on the company to deliver a beautiful and affordable designer home.

About Starry Homestead

The company is one of Singapore’s most preferred interior design firms. They design residential interiors that completely capture the needs and the spirit of their customers.

The company, over the years, has received accolades that affirm their level of service. They have earned the Qanvast SuperTrust badge for three consecutive years (2016 – 2018) and received the 2018 Promising Brand Award from the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA).

Visit starryhomestead.com for more information.