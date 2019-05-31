Now TMJ disorders treatment in India is More Affordable

Temporo Mandibular Joint Treatment (TMJ) is the medical procedure to correct the problems associated with connectivity of jaw to temporal bones of skull. It is recommended when a patient suffers with the problem of muscles and jaws. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre expands its facilities to provide world-class temporo mandibular joint treatment in Delhi at very affordable price.

TMJ is recommended to treat pain in face, jaw or in ear area. It is highly effective to treat headaches often mistaken as migraine, earache and pain behind eyes. It is recommended to treat clicking or popping sound of mouth closing or opening. Many problems come up because of losing the tenderness of jaw muscles. The problems associated with jaw stuck or face swelling can also be treated by temporo mandibular joint treatment.

Within few years, Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre has become the ultimate choice for TMJ disorders treatment in India because of having specially trained dental surgeons and advanced facilities to keep up the patient’s confidence of getting comfortable treatment.

TMJ problems are categorized into three groups of oral disorders: joint derangement disorder, degenerative joint disorder and muscle disorder.

Different treatments are recommended to treat different TMD according to symptoms; therefore, importance of specialists is very important. Medication, wearing night guard, controlling jaw muscle tension are the primary stage treatments but advanced stage of TMD makes the temporo mandibular joint treatment a necessity.

Regarding the much needed TMJ treatment facility, the spokesperson of Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre says, “The numbers of people suffering with TMJ disorders are increasing in India. So far, different non- TMJ treatments were commenced to treat the problem but for short-term relief but our TMJ specialists cure the problem for permanent relief. As of today, we have the best facilities and dedicated division for TMJ treatment in India.”

The more in common causes of TMJ disorders are physical injury, arthritis, grinding teeth while sleeping, autoimmune disease, dental surgery and infections etc. NTI-tss fixing is the major achievement of Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Centre, established in 1973, in field of TMJ treatment in India.

Contact Information:

Dr. Garg’s Dental Centre

Z-7, Shop No.3, Rajouri Garden,

New Delhi – 110027 INDIA.

[Landmark: Near Delhi Metro Pillar No. 419, Opposite Kukreja Hospital]

Phone: 9891647510, 9810232685, 011-47595541

Email: drnimitgarg@gmail.com

Web: https://www.dental-clinic-delhi.com/tmj-treatment.html