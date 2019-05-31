METEGRITY ANNOUNCES VISIONSGO: FIRST OF ITS KIND MOBILE SOLUTION FOR ASSET INSPECTIONS

Metegrity, a globally trusted provider of quality and asset integrity management (AIM) software solutions, today announces the launch of VisionsGo: a new mobile technology for asset inspections management. This first-of-its-kind technology empowers companies with the ability to execute, perform, collect and analyze all asset inspection data directly from the field via mobile tablet.

It was created to address an industry need for fast, secure exchange of inspection data. A recognized challenge existed in the way that traditional asset inspections were conducted: too much time spent manually collecting data via paper processes and waiting for the results to be reported. Metegrity recognized the potential for a much better, more efficient, and more secure system.

How does it work? Companies can assign work from Visions, the main asset integrity system into the mobile app. Inspectors can then organize their work and use the app to collect inspection data on the go. All results can then be synced to a robust, secure Cloud database – where they can be reviewed for quality assurance. The result? Faster access to data for accelerated decision making. Improved productivity. Saved time. Reduced data entry and human error. Easier, quicker, and more transparent inspection processes.

Unlike other tools on the market, where all AIM data can be accessed on the app, VisionsGo makes it possible to limit the data accessed by different parties for added security. All assigned work, objectives, and resulting quality assurance are handled by the main AIM system, which helps protect the company’s data and integrity objectives.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of this cutting-edge technology, and the incredible time and cost savings it will offer our customers,” says Adrian Met, CEO of Metegrity. “For over 25 years, Visions has been trusted with asset integrity management for corporations all over the world. Now, clients can harness the power of mobile technology to support their digital transformation journey.”

About Metegrity

Metegrity is a globally trusted provider of comprehensive quality & asset integrity management software solutions. Praised for unparalleled speed of deployment, our products are also highly configurable – allowing our experts to strategically tailor them to your business practices. With more than 20 years in the industry, we proudly service top tier global organizations in the Oil & Gas, Pipeline & Chemical industries. For more information, visit www.metegrity.com.

