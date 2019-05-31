Medical Vacuum System Market Will Grow With Advancement in Technology Near Future

Medical vacuum system is designed to remove unwanted fluids or gases from hospitals and laboratories. These systems are used in draining wounds, preparation of wound closures, lung drainage, and chest drainage. Medical vacuum system is considered as an essential part of healthcare facilities. There are various types of vacuum pumps such as dry claw vacuum system, oil-sealed liquid ring, and water sealed liquid ring. Suctioning is a critical part of patient care and life saving procedures, while vacuum system makes surgery faster and safer.

Medical Vacuum System Market Drivers

Key players in the market are focused on launching new products, which is expected to boost the medical vacuum system market growth. For instance, in January 2016, BeaconMedaes launched its new oil-less rotary vane vacuum system. It has new features such as touch screen control with an embedded web server and space saving design.

Furthermore, in September 2017, Edward launched its new air-cooled nXLi dry vacuum pump range, which is ideal for scientific instruments. It is an intelligent drive which enables system to achieve an enhanced performance from single phase power supply. This new vacuum pump is available in two types such as nXL110i and nXL200i and both are used in the Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LCMS) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICPMS).

Medical Vacuum System Market Restraints

Product recall is a major restraining factor for growth of the medical vacuum system market. For instance, in September 2018, Vyaire Medical, Inc. received product recall alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tri-Flo Subglottic Suction System. The system was recalled due to the risk of device breakage during surgery, which may cause serious injury or death of patient.

Medical Vacuum System Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global medical vacuum system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global medical vacuum system market, owing to increasing approval activities from the U.S FDA. For instance, in August 2018, SOMAVAC Medical Solution Inc. received approval from the U.S. FDA for its wearable post-surgical pump SOMAVAC 100 sustained vacuum system. It is a closed suction drain device. This vacuum system applies sustained vacuum to closed wound surgery to remove fluid and reduce risk of seroma.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the global medical vacuum system market, owing to increasing launch of new medical vacuum systems. For instance, in December 2018, Ebara Corporation launched its new air-cooled dry vacuum pump model EV-PA, which creates a cleaner vacuum environment. It can be used for analytical instruments, medical equipment, and in the food and coating industries.

Key players operating in the global medical vacuum system market include, Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation, INTEGRA Holdings, Medela AG, Precision Medical, Inc., Dregerwerk, AG & Co KGaA, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Gardner Denver Holdings, Busch Holdings GmbH, Laerdal Medical, and Air Techniques.

