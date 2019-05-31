Logistics Robots Market Capacity, Production & Growth Rate Forecast, 2018-2025

31 May 2019 – Global Logistics Robots Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Logistics robots imply automated machines that speed up the productivity of logistics processes. The use of robots in logistic networks assists as a competent substitute to the customary belt-based transportation system.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include growing e-commerce segment, implementation of logistics robots, development in internet penetration, growing preference for online shopping, increasing scheme capital investments and high productivity at low cost and improved accuracy. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the lack of technical expertise, the initial high cost of installation and lack of consciousness.

“Logistics robots market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 28.36% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe”

The emerging trend in the logistics robots market is the development of the e-commerce segment. The e-commerce segment has been observing high development due to the ever-increasing internet penetration and an increase in the acceptance of online shopping. The timely delivery and quality of packaging are the differentiating factors for any e-commerce player.

Market could be explored by component, operation environment, product type, application, end user and geography. Market by component could span software and hardware. Based on the operation environment, the market could span outdoor, warehouse, factory, and others. The market based on product type comprise unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robotic arms, and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

The key applications that could be explored in the market include loading & unloading, pick & place, shipment & delivery, packaging & co-packing, and others. The market could be explored based on the end user as e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, and others. The “e-commerce” segment led the logistics robots market in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factor that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes high growth rate.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the logistics robots industry in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the demand for labor, development of the e-commerce industry in the region and growing demand for logistics services and robots. Asia-Pacific is followed by the North American region.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics and more…

The key points are:

To analyze and research the global Logistics Robots status and future forecast? involving, production, revenue, historical and forecast.

To present the key Logistics Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

