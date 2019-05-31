India Beer Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2019 to 2025

The Indian Beer Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period 2019–2025. The beer market is matured in India over the years but still, it is highly confined to limited varieties. Traditionally Beer started in Europe and African Countries. Beer Industry in India unlike other emerging economy is still very traditional in nature and is largely controlled by Cooperatives and Independent Beer companies.

Additionally, Changing lifestyle, increasing stress life, and diversification of products helping Beer industry to grow in India. The forthcoming maturation of the beer market combined with the growing middle class will certainly also open up for interesting export possibilities for craft breweries. The healthy growth rate for the beer industry is an indication of the huge potential of opportunities open for breweries and beer brands makers in India.

Mild Beer segment is the fastest growing category in the India Beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the category, the India beer market has been segmented into Strong Beer and Mild Beer. The Mild beer market is expected to have a high healthy CAGR over the forecast period and projected to break the share of a strong bear market in India. Indian is primarily a strong beer consuming nation but consumers are slowly shifting towards mild beers owing to changing consumer taste, and rise in the availability of the product. The market is attracting many foreign players. The growth in the urban population has led the consumers to adopt improved lifestyle and better living.

Off-Trade Distribution channel is projected to dominate the India Beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the India beer market has been segmented into On-Trade channel and Off-Trade channel. The off-trade distribution channel is witnessing high growth due rate they offer is much cheaper rate than their On-Trade counterpart. The off-trade market comprises of retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines & spirits shops etc. The emergence of modern retail outlets and hypermarkets across various metropolitan areas has increased the convenience of beer consumers who would like to purchase beer for their personal consumption Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector in India. Moreover, On-Trade channels are projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. People usually prefer restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries to socialize over a beer majorly due to the rapid growth of the hospitality sector.

South India accounts for the largest share of the India beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the India beer market has been segmented into North, South, East, and West. South India accounted for the largest market share of the India beer market. Surging demand for beer owing to the rising disposable income and consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle has influenced the people to adopt low content alcohol drinks like beer. North India and Western India are expected to be the fastest growing markets owing to the growing number of urban cities in these regions and the presence of favorable demographic factors.

Objective of the Study:

· To analyze and forecast market size of the India beer market, in terms of value & volume.

· To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting India beer market into four regions namely, North, South, East, and West and their leading countries.

· To outline, categorized and forecast the India beer market on the basis of category, packaging type and distribution channel.

· To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India beer market.

· To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

· To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

India Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as United Breweries Limited, Carlsberg India Private Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, AB InBev India Pvt. Ltd, Molson Coors India Private Limited, B9 beverages private limited, SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited, and DeVANS Modern Breweries Limited are the key players of beer market in India.

