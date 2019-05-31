HH SHK NAHYAN BIN MUBARAK SVP & DIRECTOR PAKISTAN BUSINESS COUNCIL AHMED SHAIKHANI ALONGWITH PBC PRESIDENT IQBAL DAWOOD. ATTENDED IFTAR INVITATION BY HH SHK NAHYAN BIN MUBARAK PALACE IN ABUDHABI PRESIDENT OFFICIALLY GAVE INVITATION TO HH TO ATTEND EXCLUSIVE BUSINESS EVENT OF PBC IN DUBAI .

The bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan are acquiring new dimensions at all political, economic and social levels emerging into trust-worthy strategic partnership.

Right from the beginning, the UAE has been famous among all comity of the world due to its generous humanitarian assistance, stability, tolerance, innovation, vision for better health and education. Now, it has become hub of investments, re-exports, technologies, tourism, and the last not the least, renewable energies.

In Pakistan, it encourages investment and calls for greater trade and commerce activities. UAE is one of the largest investors in the country but bilateral trade has been steadily growing over the years and people-to-people contacts are constantly on the increase.