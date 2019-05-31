Global Medical Simulation Market Top Key Player Are Laerdal Medical AS, CAE, 3D Systems, Simulab Corporation, Limbs And Things, Ltd.

Increase in incidence of deaths due to medical errors majorly drives the growth of this market. The use of simulation in the medical sector enhances patient safety outcomes and improves the clinicians performance. This in turn is expected to stimulate the market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Medical Simulation Market by Product & Service, Fidelity, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,” the global medical simulation market was valued at $986 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,526 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 to 2023. By product & service, the model-based simulation held more than half of the global medical simulation market in 2016.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-simulation-market

Medical simulation is a training method in which healthcare professionals practice tasks and processes in real life circumstances using virtual reality or simulation models. Increase in use of simulation in healthcare, surge in emphasis on patient safety & outcomes, limited access to live patients during training, and medical technology revolution drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installation and other related expenditures are expected to impede the market growth.

The major players profiled in the report are Laerdal Medical AS, CAE, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Limbs and Things, Ltd., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Mentice AB, Surgical Science Sweden AB, and Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

