Geomarketing Market Size to reach $30.6 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Geomarketing Market, published by KBV research, The Global Geomarketing Market size is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market would dominate the Global Geomarketing Software Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.3% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.4% during (2018-2024).
The Outdoor market dominated the Global Geomarketing Market by Location 2017. The Indoor market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 29.9% during (2018-2024).
The Retail & Ecommerce market dominated the Global Geomarketing Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 26.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2018-2024). The Media & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.2% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 30.1% during (2018-2024).
Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/geomarketing-market/
For more details: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Software AG, Clevertap, and Ericsson.
Global Geomarketing Market Size Segmentation
By Component
• Software
Content Management
Location & Predictive Analytics
Geofencing
Others
• Services
Integration & Deployment
Advisory & Consulting
Support & Maintenance
By Location
Outdoor
Indoor
By Deployment Mode
On-premise
Cloud
By End User
Retail & Ecommerce
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Media & Entertainment
Telecom & IT
Travel & Hospitality
BFSI
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Adobe Systems Inc.
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Software AG
Clevertap
Ericsson.
