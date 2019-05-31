Geomarketing Market Size to reach $30.6 billion by 2024- KBV Research

According to a new report Global Geomarketing Market, published by KBV research, The Global Geomarketing Market size is expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market would dominate the Global Geomarketing Software Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.3% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.4% during (2018-2024).

The Outdoor market dominated the Global Geomarketing Market by Location 2017. The Indoor market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 29.9% during (2018-2024).

The Retail & Ecommerce market dominated the Global Geomarketing Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 26.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.7% during (2018-2024). The Media & Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.2% during (2018-2024). Additionally, The Telecom & IT market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 30.1% during (2018-2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Software AG, Clevertap, and Ericsson.

Global Geomarketing Market Size Segmentation

By Component

• Software

Content Management

Location & Predictive Analytics

Geofencing

Others

• Services

Integration & Deployment

Advisory & Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Location

Outdoor

Indoor

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By End User

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Travel & Hospitality

BFSI

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Software AG

Clevertap

Ericsson.

