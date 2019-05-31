DRAM Market Sales, Trend, Revenue, Region, Application and Forecast to 2023

DRAM Market Highlights:

The global DRAM market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 8.1% and reach USD 76.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2023, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a comprehensive research report.

Rapid technological advancements have prompted the adoption of DRAM Market across servers and various devices to ensure smooth operational execution. Digitization in various sectors has been responsible for the diversification of the DRAM market since they accelerate the performance of personal computers, servers, and others.

The proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices is accounted to be one of the primary drivers for the growth of the global DRAM market. High penetration of smartphones, tablets, and smart wearable which invariably make use of DRAM to accommodate advanced features generate high demand for DRAM among manufacturers.

The emergence of augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning has also been beneficial for the growth of the global DRAM market.

Emergence cloud computing has been instrumental in the growth of the global DRAM market. Cloud requires higher-performance storage which coupled with high demand from data center servers boost the growth of the market.

Growth in key end-user industries is also expected to reflect positively. Other driving factors include demand for technologically sound gadgets and development in DRAM technology. However, the market constraints include the high initial cost of investment, sharp decline ion the number of personal computers, and technical difficulties in scaling process. The market is also at threat from substitutes and emerging memory innovations.

Competitive Landscape

Winbond (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Kingston (U.S.), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Nanya (Taiwan), SK Hynix (South Korea), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan) are some of the leading players in the global DRAM market.

Global DRAM Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis offered in the report is based on DRAM market application, DRAM technology and DRAM type.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into PCs/laptops, networking devices, gaming consoles, and mobile phones. The PC or laptop segment currently commands for a significant share of market in terms of revenue. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 31.50% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), which is a positive indication. The mobile phone segment is also anticipated to witness a healthy growth over the next couple of years. The segment currently commands the second most significant market share in terms of value.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into DDR5/GDDR5, DDR4, DDR3, and DDR2. The DDR4 segment holds considerable share of the market in terms of value. Currently, the segment is valued at over USD 38 Bn and is expected to grow at a sound pace during the forthcoming years. The DDR5/GDDR5 segment is anticipated to witness a strong growth during the forecast period.

By DRAM market type, the market has been segmented into burst extended data output (BEDO), synchronous DRAM, extended data output (EDO), FPM (Fast Page Mode) and asynchronous DRAM market. Of these, the synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) segment hols the predominant market share in terms of value and the trend in likely to continue throughout the review period. By 2023, more than USD 120 Bn worth SDRAM is expected to be shipped worldwide. Demand for SDRAM is on the rise owing to it high-performance capacity. SDRAMs have higher efficiency as compared to conventional DRAMs

Global DRAM Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. The APAC DRAM market is expected to grow at healthy pace during the forecast period. The region holds the largest share of the global DRAM market. The electronics manufacturing sector has flourished in the region needless to say, China is one of the largest manufacturers of electronic product. China makes significant contribution to the overall production of electronics products. These products cater to verticals such as electronics, automotive, aeronautics among other. Such factors support the market growth in APAC. North America and Europe are the second and third largest market for DRAM, respectively.

