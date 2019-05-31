Blow Molded Plastics Market is predicted to reach USD 475.73 Billion by 2023

Global Blow Molded Plastics Overview

Global Blow Molded Plastics Market is projected to reach USD 475.73 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of over 6% owing to the rising use of Blow Molded Plastics in the packaging of various products. Moreover, the growing popularity of Blow Molded Plastics due to ease od customization coupled with the increasing adoption in various end-use industries is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Based on the polymer type, the PET segment leads the market and is expected to maintain its position in the next five years, as PET is approved by FDA as safe for use in the packaging of foods and beverages and is also the most widely recycled plastic.

Based on the applications, the packaging segment leads the market and is projected to hold the largest market share by 2023, due to widespread use of Blow Molded Plastics in bottles, wraps, food wrappings and packaged water bottles. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Blow Molded Plastics market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for Blow Molded Plastics from end-use industries like packaging, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and others as a result of growing population, rising per capita income and changing lifestyles in countries like China and India.

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Global Blow Molded Plastics Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast Global Blow Molded Plastics based on product, technology, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Global Blow Molded Plastics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Blow Molded Plastics Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Global Blow Molded Plastics Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading manufacturers involved in the Global Blow Molded Plastics Market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Blow Molded Plastics Market are Exxonmobil, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V, Dow-DuPont, SABIC, INEOS, China Petroleum Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Group, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation etc.

