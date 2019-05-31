Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Trends, Growth, And Forecasts 2023

Recent Developments

Lonza group is a Swiss multinational chemical and biotechnology company. It is going to establish strategic bio manufacturing base in china using GE healthcare solutions. Lonza Consumer Health and Nutrition Granted U.S. Patent for L-Carnitine (Carniking) in Animal Nutrition. Lonza opens collaborative Innovation centre in Israel. Lonza and Nutrition joins clean Label Alliance. Lonza Acquires a Controlling Stake in Octane Biotech to Further Develop Cocoon Autologous Technology.

Market Segmentations

Market Data Forecast published a report named Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market it is currently valued USD 6 Billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD 9.27 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 9.10%

Report is segmented by

Product Type

Insulin

Monoclonal Antibodies

Growth Factors

Interferons

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Application

Clinical

Commercial

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, the global Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is differentiated over, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America. North America takeovers the global market largely based on the concept of market collaborations and agreements

Key market players in the market are –

Patheon N.V.,

Rentschler Biotechnologies GmbH,

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Biomeva GmbH,

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

