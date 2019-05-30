Organic Chemicals Disrupting Global Insecticides Market

According to the findings by the Food and Agricultural Organization of United Nations (FAO), herbivorous insects are responsible for destroying one-fifth of the world’s total crop production annually.

In a world where a multitude of people is starving, this happens to be a worrisome figure for the agriculture industry. Furthermore, when there are many ways the world is observing food losses, it has become imperative to control the loss of crops and improve harvest productivity, which has subsequently led to the growth of the global insecticides market.

This expansion in the insecticides market size resonates with a business intelligence report by IndustryARC. The report includes insecticides market growth drivers that lead to current market trends and the key players in the market. It also has a market forecast between 2018 and 2023, in which the market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR.

Disruption in Insecticides Market Due to Crop-Losses, Diseases, and Environmental Factors –

• Climate Change Breeding Growth of Crop-consuming Insects – Climate warming will have a negative impact on the crops because warm temperatures have a nurturing effect on insects and pests in terms of enhanced metabolism and rapid population growth, thereby leading to a harrowing pest pressure on the crops. While this climate change may or may not have a detrimental effect to the crops of Northern latitude countries like Canada and Russia, but it will lead to crop losses in the temperate regions, subsequently booming the insecticides market in low latitude countries like Argentina, Iraq, and South Africa.

• The Growing Need for Organic Chemicals in Pesticides – While it is believed that pesticide application during crops harvesting is necessary to feed the world population, United Nations reports that inorganic pesticides have an adverse effect on the environment, human health, and society which also includes 200,000 deaths a year. This opens up the market for organic pesticides like pyrethrum and neem that are much safer than the chemical ones.

Leading Market Players in Insecticides Market –

In June 2017, Chem China completed its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticide and seed company Syngenta, and thereby becoming a giant in the insecticides market. On the other hand, due to the headwinds from Brazil after the new presidential election, DowDupont – a prominent manufacturer of agricultural products such as pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides observed a disappointing growth rate. DowDupont’s future growth rate is predicted to be moderate in the coming years, according to Forbes.

Furthermore, BASF observed a considerable sales growth of their agricultural products in North America, South America, Africa, and Middle East countries in the 3rd Quarter 2018, which is also attributed to the insecticides market growth.

Apart from the aforementioned companies, Bayer AG is another company ahead of the curve in the global insecticides market.

The crop destruction due to insecticides and pesticides is a major concern in the agriculture industry coupled with the fatalities due to vector-borne diseases. While the population growth of insects can hardly be controlled due to the climatic changes favoring their existence, insecticides and pesticides will always be in demand to save the crops and improve the situation of food resources in the world which makes their market sustainable with consistent sales.

