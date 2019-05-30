Growing Car Manufacturing Industry of India

Car Manufacturing in India industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative Summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The passenger cars manufacturers industry value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies.

– The Indian car manufacturing industry had total revenues of $48.6bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2014 and 2018.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 7.2% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 4.2 million units in 2018.

– Improving macroeconomic conditions such as rising average annual wages and household consumption levels, coupled with declining unemployment rates, bolstered the country’s middle class population.

Category: Automotive

