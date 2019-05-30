Global Cloud Engineering Market : Trends, Segmentation, Size, Share by 2022

According to recent market research report “Cloud Engineering Market by Service Type (Consulting and Design, Cloud Storage, Integration and Migration), Service Model, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, The cloud engineering market size is expected to grow from USD 4.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.43 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Engineering Market”

62 – Tables

27 – Figures

130 – Pages

Request PDF Broucher @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145753946

The demand for the cloud engineering market is pushed through many elements, such as idea checking out before making big investments , lower fees and more efficiency than the on-premises answers, and the developing call for of tailor-made services. With the boom in the adoption rate of cloud computing amongst enterprises, the cloud engineering market is predicted to advantage a main traction during the forecast length.

Consulting and design service type is expected to hold the largest market share

An growing adoption of cloud-based technology and the need for efficient scalable infrastructure in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud engineering services. Consulting assist clients to make the proper choice at every degree of the product lifecycle development, whether it be migration, development, implementation, layout, or security. Moreover, cloud experts assist firms identify the regions of workloads and enterprise possibilities, permitting reduced fees, stepped forward patron reviews and service delivery, and cloud adoption.

Retail and consumer goods vertical is projected to record the highest CAGR

Retail and purchaser goods is one of the fastest-developing verticals due to the want of a complete cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and enforcing green answers for seamless integration of multiple purchasing channels and imparting a completely unique buying experience to the linked customers. The need to enhance sales, customer delight, brand photograph, and growing the facts technology is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to surrender the traditional IT strategy.

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=145753946

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017

North America is expected to maintain the most important marketplace proportion in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest developing location. North America is the maximum mature market in phrases of cloud adoption because of various factors, including trendy law, advanced IT infrastructure, presence of large range of organisations, and availability of proficient technical information. The US and Canada are the top countries in North America that make contributions to the cloud engineering market.

The major vendors providing cloud engineering services are Sogeti (France, Europe), Aricent Inc. (California, US), Trianz (California, US), GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe), Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe), Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US), ITC Infotech India Ltd. (Karnataka, India), Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India), Softcrylic LLC (Minnesota, US), Calsoft Inc. (California, US), Searce Inc. (Texas, US), and VVDN Technologies (Haryana, India).

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud

Emergence of IoT

Challenges

Developing Cloud-Aware Software Development Environment

Issues With Third-Party Services

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets™

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com