Facility Management Market is anticipated to generate USD 60.12 Billion by 2023 | TechSci Research

Global Facility Management Market Overview

Global Facility Management Market is projected to reach USD 60.12 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 11% during 2018-2023 owing to growing adoption of IoT, change in organization structure & work management, presence of many enterprises, growth in the development of sustainable infrastructure and increasing demand for connected devices for building automation across various industry verticals. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into Large and Small & Midsize. In 2017, the large enterprises segment dominated the market since facility management solutions allow organizations to monitor and regulate complex and huge facility infrastructures. Moreover, growing infrastructure-based developments, increasing demand for sustainable facility management solutions and rising technology integration are some of the other factors that would aid the global facility management market during the forecast period. The market leaders of global facility management include IBM, SAP, CA Technologies, Oracle etc.

Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Global Facility Management Market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast Global Facility Management Market based on services, component, deployment, market penetration, product, organization size, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Global Facility Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Facility Management Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Global Facility Management Market.

To identify major trends in Global facility management market.

To profile major companies operating in Global facility management market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Facility Management Market are IBM, SAP, CA Technologies, Maintenance Connection, Officespace, Facilityone Technologies, Oracle, Ioffice Corporation, Archibus, Inc., Planon Corporationetc.

To analyse and forecast Global Facility Management market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used. Multiple employees from various companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source. A brief study of the major players operating in Global facility management market was conducted, which includes analysis of information such as ongoing projects, followed by the details of expected year of commissioning and estimated investments along with the expansion plans of various projects globally.

Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factors, which could increase or decrease demand for facility management service globally. Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Company Websites & Annual Reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Facility Management Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

