Energy Efficient Glass Rising Demand and Supply in Construction Market in South Africa 2016 to 2025

The energy efficient glass demand in South Africa expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, the market is expected to reach US$ 27,646.5 thousand by 2025, increasing from US$ 16,620.6 thousand in 2019.

This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry in South Africa, with over 125 KPIs, covering end markets, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 260+ data tables and charts.

This report provides market size and forecast across 125 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in South Africa. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products in South Africa

• Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

– Value

– Volume

– Average Price

• Single Glazing Demand

– Value

– Volume

– Average Price

• Double Glazing Demand

– Value

– Volume

– Average Price

• Triple Glazing Demand

– Value

– Volume

– Average Price

• Smart Glass Demand

– Value

– Volume

– Average Price

Market Size and Forecast by Smart Glass Technology Segments in South Africa

• SPD

• Electrochromic

• PDLC

• Thermochromic

• Photochromatic

Market Size and Forecast by Construction Markets in South Africa

• Overall Construction

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Residential

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Commercial

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Industrial

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market)

• Institutional

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market)

Market Size and Forecast by Transport Sector in South Africa

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market, smart mirror, self-cleaning / repairing, self-dimming, device embedder)

Market Size and Forecast by Electronics, Power, and Other Segments in South Africa

– By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

– By smart glass technology segment

– By Application (new market, replacement market)

